Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $242.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $13,238,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.