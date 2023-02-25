LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $285.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $295.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,432,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

