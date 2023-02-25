Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,356. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

