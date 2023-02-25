Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28 to $1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million to $285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.47 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.41. 1,737,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

About Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

