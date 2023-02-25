LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.19. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
About LATAM Airlines Group
