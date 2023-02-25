Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $359.14 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $267.82 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.67 and its 200 day moving average is $368.76. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.