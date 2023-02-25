Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.00 and a twelve month high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

