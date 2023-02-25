Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $140.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

