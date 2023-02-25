Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

