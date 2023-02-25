Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

ROST opened at $111.46 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

