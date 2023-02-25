Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 218,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

