Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.1 %

COKE opened at $564.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.64. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.