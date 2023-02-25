Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $146.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

