Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,295 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Gates Industrial worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

GTES stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

