Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Mexico Fund worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3,243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

