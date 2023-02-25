Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Down 2.2 %

WMG opened at $32.20 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,850. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.