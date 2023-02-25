Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,553 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.1 %

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIMC opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

