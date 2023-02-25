Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 28,953 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $421.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

