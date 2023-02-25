Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,476 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 17.49% of The Korea Fund worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KF opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $3.2664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

