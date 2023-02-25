Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,188 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 792,333 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 673,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 716,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.