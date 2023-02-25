Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

