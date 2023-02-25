LEMONCHAIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $110,035.96 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $110,035.96 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

