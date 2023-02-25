Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.46 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $148.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Natixis lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 258,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

