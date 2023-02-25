Lido wstETH Tops One Day Volume of $11.17 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $11.17 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $1,777.04 or 0.07652902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

