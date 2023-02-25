LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.