LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

