Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Down 4.5 %
Lipocine stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.