Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Stock Down 4.5 %

Lipocine stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.