Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.83 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $111.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,495,419 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

