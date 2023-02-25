Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 51.66 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 861.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

