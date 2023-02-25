LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 40,000 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

