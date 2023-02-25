LMR Partners LLP Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,260.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,156.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,038.08 and its 200 day moving average is $950.70.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

