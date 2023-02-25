LMR Partners LLP Sells 12,004 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,228,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average is $191.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

