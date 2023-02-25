Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.94.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$119.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.51. The company has a market cap of C$38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$97.37 and a 1 year high of C$126.29.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. 54.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.