Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG traded up C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$13.36. The company had a trading volume of 480,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.75. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

About Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$337,823.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

