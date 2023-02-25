M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,606 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.81% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

