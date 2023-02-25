Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 8,581 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Trade Desk worth $249,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,532. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

