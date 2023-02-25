Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $286,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.