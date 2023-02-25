Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,153 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Prologis worth $230,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.38. 2,517,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,778. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.