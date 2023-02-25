Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $230.61 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,153 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Prologis worth $230,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $121.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

