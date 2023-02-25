Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.91% of Edison International worth $412,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,347,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,516. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

