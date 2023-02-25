Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 19,411 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $472,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 410,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

