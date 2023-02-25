Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $249,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 3,960,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

