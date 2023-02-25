Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 958,485 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of ConocoPhillips worth $740,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,672,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. 5,617,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

