Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 51,659 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,093,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Pinterest worth $305,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,710,523 shares of company stock worth $42,058,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,971,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.