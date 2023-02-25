Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $315.45.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.