Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

MAIN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

