Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,041 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Malibu Boats worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 31.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.1% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of MBUU opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.