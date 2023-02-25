Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Masimo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

