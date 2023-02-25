Mass Ave Global Inc. Acquires 160,006 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mass Ave Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160,006 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 5.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,174,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,924. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

