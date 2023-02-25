Mass Ave Global Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Micron Technology makes up about 0.6% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 9,867,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,956,266. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

