MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

MKP stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.96. 10,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,447. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.34.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

